Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.31. 2,624,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $173.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day moving average is $150.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

