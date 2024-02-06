Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,813 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,485,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after buying an additional 62,243 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.76. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

