Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Fossil Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of FOSL opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group

Fossil Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fossil Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,630 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fossil Group by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Fossil Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,909 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fossil Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 167,880 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

