FOX (FOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FOX Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of FOX stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FOX has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Transactions at FOX
In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
