G999 Self Reported Market Cap Tops $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $8.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00079367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00028155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001235 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

