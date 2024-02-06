GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $92,196,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liberty Global by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,803 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,743,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,948 shares during the period. CQS US LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 3,405,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,406,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,288,000 after purchasing an additional 985,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $21.89.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

