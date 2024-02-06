GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 10,000 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

TME opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $9.58.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

