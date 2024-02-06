GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Broadcom by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,274,044,000 after purchasing an additional 820,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,259.77 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.10 and a 1-year high of $1,284.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,098.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $955.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.