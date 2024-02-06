Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $23,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

