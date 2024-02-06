Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.69% of Black Hills worth $23,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 87.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 60.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 678.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Black Hills Trading Up 0.3 %

BKH opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

