Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,407 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Atlanta Braves worth $32,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,236,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,362,000 after acquiring an additional 214,923 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the first quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth $1,695,000. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

