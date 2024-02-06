Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $24,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 9.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the third quarter worth about $996,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,020,373.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,282.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

NYSE:FUL opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.89. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $83.64.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

