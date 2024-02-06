Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,071,199.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,592 shares of company stock valued at $405,996,241 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $161.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.87.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

