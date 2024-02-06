Gabelli Funds LLC Has $20.55 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $20,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $122.69 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.88. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

