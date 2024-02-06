Gabelli Funds LLC Has $22.65 Million Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,965,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $22,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,335,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at about $8,625,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $2,417,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 45.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KGC opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.