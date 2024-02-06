Gabelli Funds LLC Has $27.97 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Edison International worth $27,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after purchasing an additional 946,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Edison International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,922,000 after purchasing an additional 244,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,985,000 after buying an additional 196,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,272,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,618,000 after buying an additional 419,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

