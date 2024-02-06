Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $170.31 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $173.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.