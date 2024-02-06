Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 12,600 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.40% of Astec Industries worth $25,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the third quarter worth $695,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 381,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after buying an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,127,000 after buying an additional 13,401 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ASTE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Astec Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

ASTE opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Articles

