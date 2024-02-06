Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $34,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

