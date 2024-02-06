Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $20.84 Million Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 375,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,840,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.66% of Crane NXT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $1,731,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $30,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXT opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

In other Crane NXT news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock worth $1,726,858 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

