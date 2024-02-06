Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust (LON:GMP) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust (LON:GMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Price Performance
GMP stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.75. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.05 ($0.11).
About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Is Humana’s pain HCA Healthcare’s gain?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Skechers stocks trips on inventory bloat, but there’s an upside
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 transportation stocks gearing up for a new rally
Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.