Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust (LON:GMP) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust (LON:GMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Price Performance

GMP stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.75. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.05 ($0.11).

About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

