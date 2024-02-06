Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 156.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,850 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $20,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,621,000 after acquiring an additional 194,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,511,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after acquiring an additional 227,562 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 768,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 22,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.28. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21.

Insider Activity at Golden Entertainment

In other Golden Entertainment news, CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $414,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 643,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,397,563. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

