Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158,402 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $15,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 199,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $106,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $106,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $435.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.