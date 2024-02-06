Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,394 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $17,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $157.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $158.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.77.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

