Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.11% of Gorman-Rupp worth $18,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 544,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 46,396 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,050,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 119,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $905.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.88 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GRC

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.