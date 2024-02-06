Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $18.84 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in STERIS were worth $18,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of STERIS by 19.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 192,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,259,000 after buying an additional 30,702 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STE opened at $219.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.49. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

