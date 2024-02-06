Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $19.18 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,075 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $161.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.33 and its 200-day moving average is $147.27. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.87.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506,592 shares of company stock valued at $405,996,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

