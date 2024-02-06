Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $23.56 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 737,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,498 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $23,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth $4,094,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,931,000 after acquiring an additional 164,849 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 40.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRGO opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 640.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Willis bought 5,550 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,446.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $304,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

