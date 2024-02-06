Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $27.64 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 623,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 167,468 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $180.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

