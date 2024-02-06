Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,806 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.12% of Liberty Broadband worth $15,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 315.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 43.7% in the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,270,000 after acquiring an additional 999,886 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,323,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,550,000 after acquiring an additional 624,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $64.01 and a one year high of $95.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

