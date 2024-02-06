Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,032 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of FOX worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

Several brokerages have commented on FOXA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

