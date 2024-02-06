Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 393 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.56% of Franklin Electric worth $22,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Franklin Electric by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 5.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

