Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 52,655 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTFree Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,655 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.48% of Post worth $25,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Post by 4.2% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Post by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 3.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Post by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Post by 2.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $344,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $344,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,996.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POST. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

