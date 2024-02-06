Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 60,041 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,041 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,522 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

