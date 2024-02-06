Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 62,533 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,533 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

