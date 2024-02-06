Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.19% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $80.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

