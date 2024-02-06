Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.07% of Newmont worth $20,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,746,000 after acquiring an additional 792,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,663,000 after acquiring an additional 321,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,296,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,908,000 after acquiring an additional 404,403 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

