Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

