Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,204 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.85% of Garrett Motion worth $16,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 34,888,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668,346 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 26,070,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495,589 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,988,000. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,141,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,666,000.
Garrett Motion Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $9.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Profile
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Garrett Motion
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Alphabet triggers a sell-the-news reaction: Time to buy the dip?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is Humana’s pain HCA Healthcare’s gain?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Skechers stocks trips on inventory bloat, but there’s an upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.