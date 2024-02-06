Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,759,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the previous session’s volume of 717,806 shares.The stock last traded at $8.69 and had previously closed at $8.76.
Garrett Motion Trading Down 4.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion
In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $8,411,456.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,287,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,575,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $8,411,456.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,287,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,575,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $78,788.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,725,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,258,246 over the last three months. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Garrett Motion
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.