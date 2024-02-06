Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,759,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the previous session’s volume of 717,806 shares.The stock last traded at $8.69 and had previously closed at $8.76.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $8,411,456.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,287,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,575,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $8,411,456.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,287,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,575,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $78,788.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,725,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,258,246 over the last three months. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 888.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 342.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

