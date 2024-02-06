Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $446.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $421.00 to $446.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

IT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.75.

Shares of IT traded down $15.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.32. The stock had a trading volume of 283,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,705. The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.82 and its 200 day moving average is $390.86. Gartner has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $471.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,112 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

