Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.550- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $429.25.

Shares of IT stock traded down $13.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $456.18. 501,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,697. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $449.82 and a 200 day moving average of $390.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $471.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,574 shares in the company, valued at $268,229,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,770 shares of company stock worth $12,992,112. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $205,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Gartner by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 307.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

