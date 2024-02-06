GateToken Market Capitalization Tops $453.81 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. GateToken has a total market cap of $453.81 million and $1.12 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.70 or 0.00011001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,486,630 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,486,628.88737574 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.68606937 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,102,367.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

