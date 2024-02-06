GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $7.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,072,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,948. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion and a PE ratio of 23.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

