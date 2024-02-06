GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.200-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion and a PE ratio of 21.85. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $87.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

