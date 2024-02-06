Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.32.

Get Generac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Trading Up 2.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, reaching $117.03. 245,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,037. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.63. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,367,000 after purchasing an additional 197,545 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147,523 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.