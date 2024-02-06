Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE GENI opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.02. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in Genius Sports by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 327,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

