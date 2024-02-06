Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stake Boosted by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 182.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after buying an additional 216,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 203,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after acquiring an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.30.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

