Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also commented on GPN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.37.

NYSE GPN opened at $136.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.78. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 68,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

