Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.32

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 76505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

