Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.32

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 76505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.
